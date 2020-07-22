Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill car wash area dog park

WELCOME TO LAKESIDE AT TOWN CENTER

Our apartments in Marietta, GA come in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans and seven different layouts, so you are bound to find something that catches your eye! Lakeside at Town Center is our sophisticated modern take on the classic regal lake house design, where cutting edge suburban home meets countryside getaway. Experience the idyllic Georgian scenery with our classy décor, manicured foliage, and masterful brickwork. Not only does the Lakeside community have an array of activities to offer, but so does the surrounding town of Marietta and nearby Kennesaw. Several annual festivals and parades like the Big Shanty Festival draw over 60,000 people each April, who come from throughout the state to browse the many arts and crafts booths and dozens of food booths set up downtown. The city is also rolling out public wireless internet in several of its parks and common spaces, and Kennesaw State University has opened its Museum of History and Holocaust Education (as well as its Bentley Rare Book Room and Archives) to members of the community. Clearly there is much to explore if you choose our apartments in Marietta, GA as your next home. To schedule your private tour, give us a call today!