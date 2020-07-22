All apartments in Marietta
Lakeside At Town Center

425 Williams Dr · (770) 373-4604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA 30066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1322 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0623 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 0732 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Unit 0533 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,787

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside At Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
car wash area
dog park
WELCOME TO LAKESIDE AT TOWN CENTER
Our apartments in Marietta, GA come in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans and seven different layouts, so you are bound to find something that catches your eye! Lakeside at Town Center is our sophisticated modern take on the classic regal lake house design, where cutting edge suburban home meets countryside getaway. Experience the idyllic Georgian scenery with our classy décor, manicured foliage, and masterful brickwork. Not only does the Lakeside community have an array of activities to offer, but so does the surrounding town of Marietta and nearby Kennesaw. Several annual festivals and parades like the Big Shanty Festival draw over 60,000 people each April, who come from throughout the state to browse the many arts and crafts booths and dozens of food booths set up downtown. The city is also rolling out public wireless internet in several of its parks and common spaces, and Kennesaw State University has opened its Museum of History and Holocaust Education (as well as its Bentley Rare Book Room and Archives) to members of the community. Clearly there is much to explore if you choose our apartments in Marietta, GA as your next home. To schedule your private tour, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: $115/month, Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25-$35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside At Town Center have any available units?
Lakeside At Town Center has 5 units available starting at $1,326 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeside At Town Center have?
Some of Lakeside At Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside At Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside At Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside At Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside At Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside At Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside At Town Center offers parking.
Does Lakeside At Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside At Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside At Town Center have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside At Town Center has a pool.
Does Lakeside At Town Center have accessible units?
No, Lakeside At Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside At Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside At Town Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeside At Town Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeside At Town Center has units with air conditioning.
