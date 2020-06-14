/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
99 Furnished Apartments for rent in East Point, GA
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
942 Winburn Drive
942 Winburn Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
942 Winburn Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - Beautiful Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Jefferson Park. Freshly painted with new flooring, counter tops, and brand new appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park
1 Unit Available
2895 Lakeshore Dr
2895 Lakeshore Drive, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$575
2900 sqft
Roommate Property to Share (FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED) - Property Id: 79441 PROFESSIONALS ONLY-----share with ROOMMATES a furnished beautiful spacious home with a huge yard located near the Camp Creek shopping center and airport.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only! Absolutely beautifully furnished
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3282 Victoria Dr
3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1840 sqft
Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture and separate office.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Grant Park
57 Units Available
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
1 of 7
Last updated May 8 at 05:37pm
West End
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest
1131 Hubbard Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
7 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Atlanta
1 Unit Available
49 Martin Avenue
49 Martin Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1748 sqft
Spacious Home in Great Location - Furnished or Unfurnished Home Minutes from Downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium and GA World Congress Center. Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Atlanta
1 Unit Available
50 Martin Avenue SE
50 Martin Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Newly Renovated Bungalow - Furnished or Unfurnished Adorable Bungalow Minutes from Downtown, GA Aquarium and GA World Congress Center. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Built In Microwave.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
668 North Avenue
668 North Avenue, Forest Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3358 sqft
Spacious, Fully Renovated Home in Forest Park - Furnished or Unfurnished Home with Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
441 Kendrick Ave SE
441 Kendrick Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1176 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath w/ Large Backyard in Grant Park!! - Just a one block from Historic Grant Park, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in one of the most sought-after areas in Atlanta.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
670 Boulevard SE
670 Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
One-of-a-kind furnished garden apartment facing Grant Park. Quiet, private and rustically charming: polished concrete, exposed brick, light-flooded rooms that evoke old-world charm.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cabbagetown
1 Unit Available
170 Boulevard SE
170 Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1857 sqft
One of a Kind Furnished 2br, 2ba Loft. This unit was the model - and still shows like one. Historical loft with modern conveniences, rooftop deck, fitness center, amazing pool, and walk to restaurants and Marta.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Vine City
1 Unit Available
112 Vine St North West
112 Vine St NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Available June 20th. Restyled and renovated Shotgun bungalow located in Historic Vine City in Downtown Atlanta just steps from the Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot Back Yard and Centennial Olympic park.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Magnum Manor
1 Unit Available
3220 SW Mangum Ln
3220 Mangum Ln SW, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3253 sqft
Public Remarks: For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable Mangum Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Magnum Manor
1 Unit Available
3220 Mangum Lane SW
3220 Mangum Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2053 sqft
For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable West Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood floors, a
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mozley Park
1 Unit Available
169 Wellington Street SW
169 Wellington Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Enjoy life in the heart of Mozley Park. This beautifully updated bungalow will not disappoint as it can be utilized as a 3/2 or 2/2. Spa feel master bath is the perfect retreat after a long day of work.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Centennial Hill
1 Unit Available
300 W Peachtree St
300 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
677 sqft
Excellent location. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Utilities included!! Furnished condo on 18th floor. 24 hr concierge, best location! Walk everywhere..
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
353 Ormond St
353 Ormond Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2896 sqft
Furnished Renovated Craftsman 1 block to Grant Park! Available for as short as month to month lease or up to 1-year! Hardwood floors on both levels! Main level features a huge great room open to formal dining and island kitchen w/gas cooking!
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5281 SW Lakerock Dr
5281 Lakerock Dr SW, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2012 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED READY TO RENT & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WATER, GAS, ELECTRIC AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET!!. This Beautiful, well maintained 3 BR/2BA home is located in sought after Southwest Atlanta.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Centennial Hill
1 Unit Available
300 W Peachtree St 16E
300 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
Amazing FULLY FURNISHED turn key ready condo in the heart of downtown Atlanta. This is located walking distance to numerous downtown attraction.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
620 Woodward Avenue SE
620 Woodward Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1478 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom main floor unit is recently updated and ready for move-in. Home can be furnished or unfurnished (same price). It is located right off the highway which makes getting anywhere in Atlanta easy.
