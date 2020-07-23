Apartment List
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, GA

Furnished apartments in Fayetteville can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. So... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
235 Heritage Lake Drive
235 Heritage Lake Drive, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FULLY FURNISHED HOME ON THE LAKE. Just pack your suitcase; and for 12 months enjoy peace and tranquility;less than 10 minutes from Pinewood Studios.For your convenience: stocked kitchen, linen, laundry facilities, and television.
1 Unit Available
571 Sandy Creek Rd
571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut.
2 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$879
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 08/17/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 Unit Available
1462 Redwine Rd
1462 Redwine Road, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2688 sqft
1462 Redwine Rd Available 10/02/20 FURNISHED: Large 5 Bdrm Home in Fayetteville with 2 Separate Living Spaces, 2 Kitchens & HotTub! - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
1 Unit Available
229 Turnbridge Cir
229 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3150 sqft
229 Turnbridge Cir Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Furnished Spacious 4 Bedroom Executive Home - A very spacious and beautiful home with many upgrades. Over 3000 sq. ft. of living space with a very open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
330 Walnut Grv
330 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2088 sqft
Furnished rental in North Peachtree City close to Highway 74. Wieland ranch home features Great Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Opens to private backyard deck and fenced yard.

1 Unit Available
85 Cobblestone Crk
85 Cobblestone Creek, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1851 sqft
Furnished Peachtree City Condo with utilities included! Owner may consider short term. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths in excellent condition. Open floor plan, remodeled kitchen, newer flooring, two beautiful decks overlooking wooded backyard.
City Guide for Fayetteville, GA

Both the city and the county of Fayetteville, Georgia, were named after a French nobleman, Marquis De Lafayette, who befriended George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

Fayetteville, Georgia, is going places. Known for developing a sense of community, Fayetteville is full of history and culture and has been listed as one of the best places to live in the state. It is close enough to Atlanta for commuting but far enough to feel like a friendly small town. You'll find there's a move by the locals to make it a great place to live with schemes designed to regenerate places and have something going on all the time. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Fayetteville, GA

Furnished apartments in Fayetteville can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Fayetteville as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

