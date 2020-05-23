61 Austin Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning conference room microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This centrally located commercial office building is available immediately! Recently renovated, this space is perfect for a small law firm, insurance office or small medical practice. The building features 4 offices, a large and bright conference room, reception area, bathroom with shower stall and small kitchenette. A large parking lot and storage shed complete this perfect set-up. Conveniently located a couple of blocks from Roswell Rd, this location is easily accessible, has plenty of road frontage and will give your business the visibility it deserves. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call(678)834-8758. Note that a self-service showing can be scheduled by visiting our website at www.title1management.com. Once you've accessed the property page, click on the showing button and follow instructions.



SHOW: LOCKBOX OR IN PERSON

AVAILABLE: Immediately

PETS: No



Basic Qualifications:

Government issued ID, gross income 3X monthly rent, positive prior rental history, $200 leasing fee once accepted. No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.titleonemanagement.com.