Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
583 Colonial Circle SE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:37 PM

583 Colonial Circle SE

583 Colonial Cir · No Longer Available
Marietta
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

583 Colonial Cir, Marietta, GA 30060
Victory

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available October 14. Renovated 2 bed/1 bath historic condo within walking distance to the Marietta Square, KSU-Marietta location, restaurants, shopping and more! The apartment features granite counter tops, a travertine back-splash, newer appliances, new fixtures and more! The original hardwoods have been refinished to add to the charm! Stack-able washer & dryer are included! Experience all that the Marietta Square has to offer! Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Application fee is $55 per person over 18 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 Colonial Circle SE have any available units?
583 Colonial Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 583 Colonial Circle SE have?
Some of 583 Colonial Circle SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Colonial Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
583 Colonial Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Colonial Circle SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 583 Colonial Circle SE is pet friendly.
Does 583 Colonial Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 583 Colonial Circle SE offers parking.
Does 583 Colonial Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 Colonial Circle SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Colonial Circle SE have a pool?
No, 583 Colonial Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 583 Colonial Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 583 Colonial Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Colonial Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 Colonial Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 583 Colonial Circle SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 Colonial Circle SE does not have units with air conditioning.
