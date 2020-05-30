583 Colonial Circle SE

Amenities
Available October 14. Renovated 2 bed/1 bath historic condo within walking distance to the Marietta Square, KSU-Marietta location, restaurants, shopping and more! The apartment features granite counter tops, a travertine back-splash, newer appliances, new fixtures and more! The original hardwoods have been refinished to add to the charm! Stack-able washer & dryer are included! Experience all that the Marietta Square has to offer! Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Application fee is $55 per person over 18 years old.