583 Colonial Circle SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available October 14. Renovated 2 bed/1 bath historic condo within walking distance to the Marietta Square, KSU-Marietta location, restaurants, shopping and more! The apartment features granite counter tops, a travertine back-splash, newer appliances, new fixtures and more! The original hardwoods have been refinished to add to the charm! Stack-able washer & dryer are included! Experience all that the Marietta Square has to offer! Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Application fee is $55 per person over 18 years old.