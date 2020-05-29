55 Griggs Street Southwest

Amenities
We have completely updated this true 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with a new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. This lovely little duplex sits only minutes from Marietta Square, Henry Memorial Park, and the Gone With the Wind Museum at Brumby Hall.
We do not advertise on Craigslist.
Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com
Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324 www.hnnatlanta.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $775, Available 2/9/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.