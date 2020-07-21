434 Mcarthur Dr NE

Amenities

LOCATION, location, location! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow home features Luxury Plank Floors throughout & carpet in bedrooms only. New Agreeable Gray Paint in entire home! Kitchen is huge with a center island and tons of cabinet and counter space! Kitchen features Dishwasher, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Disposal with a large eat in kitchen area! Rocking chair front porch and an additional deck off the kitchen. Level, Private backyard! The location of this home is amazing only 1 mile to Marietta Square, 2 miles to 1-75, 3 blocks to Elizabeth Porter Park )i year old splash park and playground), I mile to Custer Park Sports and Fitness Complex, 1.2 miles to Lewis Park (Dog Park), and close proximity to many other parks and recreation within a couple of miles! This home will not last long!



Move In Special!! Anyone who is approved and moved into this property before the end of October, will receive the rest of October's rent for free.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bXL9pGGwdDe



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.