Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

434 Mcarthur Dr NE

434 Mcarthur Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

434 Mcarthur Drive Northeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Fort Hill - Roosevelt

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, location, location! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow home features Luxury Plank Floors throughout & carpet in bedrooms only. New Agreeable Gray Paint in entire home! Kitchen is huge with a center island and tons of cabinet and counter space! Kitchen features Dishwasher, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Disposal with a large eat in kitchen area! Rocking chair front porch and an additional deck off the kitchen. Level, Private backyard! The location of this home is amazing only 1 mile to Marietta Square, 2 miles to 1-75, 3 blocks to Elizabeth Porter Park )i year old splash park and playground), I mile to Custer Park Sports and Fitness Complex, 1.2 miles to Lewis Park (Dog Park), and close proximity to many other parks and recreation within a couple of miles! This home will not last long!

Move In Special!! Anyone who is approved and moved into this property before the end of October, will receive the rest of October's rent for free.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bXL9pGGwdDe

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Mcarthur Dr NE have any available units?
434 Mcarthur Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 434 Mcarthur Dr NE have?
Some of 434 Mcarthur Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Mcarthur Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
434 Mcarthur Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Mcarthur Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Mcarthur Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 434 Mcarthur Dr NE offer parking?
No, 434 Mcarthur Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 434 Mcarthur Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Mcarthur Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Mcarthur Dr NE have a pool?
No, 434 Mcarthur Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 434 Mcarthur Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 434 Mcarthur Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Mcarthur Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Mcarthur Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Mcarthur Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 Mcarthur Dr NE has units with air conditioning.
