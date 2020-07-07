393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 22

Amenities
his newly renovated 1-BR apartment includes: new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new black appliances, new bathtubs with shower surrounds and pedestal sinks, new lighting and vinyl plank flooring, new six panel doors and barn door into bedroom, and decorator paint.
Go green with this total electric property: new Energy Star-rated windows, new insulation, new energy-efficient appliances, new water-saving commodes, and new tankless water heaters.
Community features include: covered outdoor kitchen, outdoor fire pit, volleyball/badminton court, fitness center with new equipment and free weights, and on-site laundry room that accepts coins AND credit cards. Building is secured via card access and your apartments entry door includes a key pad for you to set your own entry code.
Located just south of Marietta, Lockheed Square is convenient to shopping, dining, Dobbins Air Force base, Life University. Walkable to Kennesaw State Universitys Marietta campus. Easy access to I-75 and less than a 1/2-hour to Downtown Atlanta.
Amenities
Fitness Center
Laundry Facility
Fire Pit
Volleyball/Badminton Court
Outdoor Kitchen
Designated Dog Area
Total Electric
Rental Terms
Rent: $800
Application Fee: $55
Available 9/10/18
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed