Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:09 AM

392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main

392 South Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

392 South Woodland Drive, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$1,899– 4 Bed / 3 Bath single family house w/ hardwood floors, living room & backyard!

Available April 15th!

This 2300 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It has living room, hardwood floors & ceiling fan. Upgraded kitchen with countertops and appliances included.Beautiful backyard that is perfect for pets.Located at the exceptional Marietta School District.
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.
Shane | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3833) Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main have any available units?
392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main have?
Some of 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main currently offering any rent specials?
392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main is pet friendly.
Does 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main offer parking?
Yes, 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main offers parking.
Does 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main have a pool?
No, 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main does not have a pool.
Does 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main have accessible units?
No, 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main does not have accessible units.
Does 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main has units with dishwashers.
Does 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 392 S Woodland Dr. SW. - Main does not have units with air conditioning.
