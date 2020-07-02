363 Oak Harbor Trail

Amenities
- 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath home in Marietta. Nice cozy condo close to shopping and retail stores. This home features lamintate flooring and carpet in bedroom.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
Trash & Lawn care included with rent. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups located in 2nd level. Parking in Driveway. Gas burning fireplace.
Small pets welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
(RLNE5682851)