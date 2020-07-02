363 Oak Harbor Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

- 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath home in Marietta. Nice cozy condo close to shopping and retail stores. This home features lamintate flooring and carpet in bedroom.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

Trash & Lawn care included with rent. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups located in 2nd level. Parking in Driveway. Gas burning fireplace.



Small pets welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5682851)