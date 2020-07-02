All apartments in Marietta
363 Oak Harbor Trail

Location

363 Oak Harbor Trail, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath home in Marietta. Nice cozy condo close to shopping and retail stores. This home features lamintate flooring and carpet in bedroom.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Trash & Lawn care included with rent. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups located in 2nd level. Parking in Driveway. Gas burning fireplace.

Small pets welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5682851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Oak Harbor Trail have any available units?
363 Oak Harbor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 363 Oak Harbor Trail have?
Some of 363 Oak Harbor Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Oak Harbor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
363 Oak Harbor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Oak Harbor Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Oak Harbor Trail is pet friendly.
Does 363 Oak Harbor Trail offer parking?
Yes, 363 Oak Harbor Trail offers parking.
Does 363 Oak Harbor Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Oak Harbor Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Oak Harbor Trail have a pool?
No, 363 Oak Harbor Trail does not have a pool.
Does 363 Oak Harbor Trail have accessible units?
No, 363 Oak Harbor Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Oak Harbor Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Oak Harbor Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Oak Harbor Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Oak Harbor Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

