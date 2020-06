Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This nicely redecorated 2-Story Brick and Frame duplex welcomes you home to a spacious Living Room that opens to the Dining Room and open Kitchen on the rear of the home and onto the fully fenced backyard with patio and storage room. Kitchen with has oak cabinets, NEW Stainless refrigerator and electric range, White dishwasher. The main level has NEW luxury vinyl plank floor, several closets, and half bath.