261 Victory Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lucky you to have came across this one bedroom duplex centrally located in Marietta! This unit has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a ceramic tile, a stove and refrigerator. The bedroom is ample in size with closet space to match. A washer is already installed for your convenience so no need to patronize a laundromat. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.