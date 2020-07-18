All apartments in Marietta
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:01 PM

261 Victory Drive Southeast

261 Victory Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

261 Victory Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Victory

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lucky you to have came across this one bedroom duplex centrally located in Marietta! This unit has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a ceramic tile, a stove and refrigerator. The bedroom is ample in size with closet space to match. A washer is already installed for your convenience so no need to patronize a laundromat. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Victory Drive Southeast have any available units?
261 Victory Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 261 Victory Drive Southeast have?
Some of 261 Victory Drive Southeast's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Victory Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
261 Victory Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Victory Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 Victory Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 261 Victory Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 261 Victory Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 261 Victory Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Victory Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Victory Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 261 Victory Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 261 Victory Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 261 Victory Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Victory Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Victory Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Victory Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Victory Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
