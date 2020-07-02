2249 Runnymead Ridge SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Upgraded top floor condo w/ screened balcony w/ priv wooded view. Kit w/newer appliances including 5 burner gas range. Lots of cabinet space + pantry. Kitchen opens to dining area & greatroom w/fireplace. Master bedroom w/private bath & walk-in closet. Both bedrooms are spacious! Hall Bath is AMAZING-heated floors & heated shower/tub wall! Attention to detail in unit can't be fully described here - from the lighting to the jaw dropping attic. No thru-traffic as building is situated at end of block. Mins to I-75 & Suntrust Park. Add $25/mo for Water & Trash.