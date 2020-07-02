2249 Runnymead Ridge SE

2249 Runnymead Ridge Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067 Powers Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Upgraded top floor condo w/ screened balcony w/ priv wooded view. Kit w/newer appliances including 5 burner gas range. Lots of cabinet space + pantry. Kitchen opens to dining area & greatroom w/fireplace. Master bedroom w/private bath & walk-in closet. Both bedrooms are spacious! Hall Bath is AMAZING-heated floors & heated shower/tub wall! Attention to detail in unit can't be fully described here - from the lighting to the jaw dropping attic. No thru-traffic as building is situated at end of block. Mins to I-75 & Suntrust Park. Add $25/mo for Water & Trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
