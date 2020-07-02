All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
2249 Runnymead Ridge SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2249 Runnymead Ridge SE

2249 Runnymead Ridge Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Powers Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2249 Runnymead Ridge Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded top floor condo w/ screened balcony w/ priv wooded view. Kit w/newer appliances including 5 burner gas range. Lots of cabinet space + pantry. Kitchen opens to dining area & greatroom w/fireplace. Master bedroom w/private bath & walk-in closet. Both bedrooms are spacious! Hall Bath is AMAZING-heated floors & heated shower/tub wall! Attention to detail in unit can't be fully described here - from the lighting to the jaw dropping attic. No thru-traffic as building is situated at end of block. Mins to I-75 & Suntrust Park. Add $25/mo for Water & Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE have any available units?
2249 Runnymead Ridge SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE have?
Some of 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Runnymead Ridge SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE pet-friendly?
No, 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE offer parking?
No, 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE does not offer parking.
Does 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE have a pool?
No, 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE have accessible units?
No, 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2249 Runnymead Ridge SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College