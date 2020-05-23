2137 Caswell Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Like new Townhome in Great crate community. Location? The best. Short distance from I-75, 285, & the Battery / Atlanta Braves stadium! Open floor plan w/ fireplace in the living area. Fab kitchen for entertaining. Hardwood floors on main / carpet upstairs. Great master bedroom closet. Entire townhome painted, granite countertops. Extra loft area upstairs. Master bath w/dbl sinks & sep shower/large tub, private backyard. Great community. Great neighbors. large community pool. Great place to call home for a few years! You'll love it!!!