129 Kimberly Way SW
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:09 PM

129 Kimberly Way SW

129 Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

129 Kimberly Way, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
One side of a ranch style duplex. Enter through a front porch into the living room. There is the dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range hood. Access to the covered patio in the rear. Laundry hook-ups are located in the kitchen area. There is the master bedroom with attached full bath with tub/shower combination. There is a spare bedroom and full hall bath with tub/shower combination. All new planking flooring throughout. Utility closet in rear. Close to schools. RENT INCLUDES THE LANDSCAPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Kimberly Way SW have any available units?
129 Kimberly Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 129 Kimberly Way SW have?
Some of 129 Kimberly Way SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Kimberly Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
129 Kimberly Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Kimberly Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 129 Kimberly Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 129 Kimberly Way SW offer parking?
No, 129 Kimberly Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 129 Kimberly Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Kimberly Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Kimberly Way SW have a pool?
No, 129 Kimberly Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 129 Kimberly Way SW have accessible units?
No, 129 Kimberly Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Kimberly Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Kimberly Way SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Kimberly Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Kimberly Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.

