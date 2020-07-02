129 Kimberly Way SW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

One side of a ranch style duplex. Enter through a front porch into the living room. There is the dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range hood. Access to the covered patio in the rear. Laundry hook-ups are located in the kitchen area. There is the master bedroom with attached full bath with tub/shower combination. There is a spare bedroom and full hall bath with tub/shower combination. All new planking flooring throughout. Utility closet in rear. Close to schools. RENT INCLUDES THE LANDSCAPING.