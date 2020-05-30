All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

1250 West

Open Now until 6pm
1250 Powder Springs St SW · (678) 257-3094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA 30064

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0911 · Avail. now

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$1,062

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0404 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 0723 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 0423 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0323 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1250 West.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
pool table
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to 1250 West Apartments. Located in the beautiful suburb of Marietta, Georgia, 1250 West is a modern community that features stunning views of Reeves Lake. With easy access to I-285, I-75 and Downtown Atlanta, you will enjoy an exciting array of arts and entertainment options as well as all of the amazing dining options Atlanta has to offer.

Your newly-renovated, pet-friendly community offers a state-of-the-art fitness center and two refreshing resort-style pools. Enjoy our beautiful gathering areas, poolside gourmet grilling stations, lush landscaping, and taking your four-legged friend to our leash-free bark park.

Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom apartment home, you’ll enjoy stylish touches including modern black appliances, sophisticated hardwood-style floors, granite countertops, large closets and private balconies or cozy patios to suit your lifestyle. Everything has been designed with your comfo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1250 West have any available units?
1250 West has 19 units available starting at $1,052 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1250 West have?
Some of 1250 West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 West currently offering any rent specials?
1250 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 West is pet friendly.
Does 1250 West offer parking?
Yes, 1250 West offers parking.
Does 1250 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 West have a pool?
Yes, 1250 West has a pool.
Does 1250 West have accessible units?
No, 1250 West does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1250 West has units with air conditioning.

