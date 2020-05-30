Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking pool table

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome home to 1250 West Apartments. Located in the beautiful suburb of Marietta, Georgia, 1250 West is a modern community that features stunning views of Reeves Lake. With easy access to I-285, I-75 and Downtown Atlanta, you will enjoy an exciting array of arts and entertainment options as well as all of the amazing dining options Atlanta has to offer.



Your newly-renovated, pet-friendly community offers a state-of-the-art fitness center and two refreshing resort-style pools. Enjoy our beautiful gathering areas, poolside gourmet grilling stations, lush landscaping, and taking your four-legged friend to our leash-free bark park.



Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom apartment home, you’ll enjoy stylish touches including modern black appliances, sophisticated hardwood-style floors, granite countertops, large closets and private balconies or cozy patios to suit your lifestyle. Everything has been designed with your comfo