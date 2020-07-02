3943 Lullwater Main NW

Amenities

This beautiful 2-story Traditional home is located in the highly sought-after Legacy Park Community. This well-maintained home includes a 2-story entry with Hardwood floors. The Formal Living room is open to dining room and both also has hardwood floors. Spacious and recently redecorated & updated kitchen with Ceramic Tile floors, all stainless-steel appliances (NEW Gas Range), Granite countertops, gray cabinets, and breakfast area. Kitchen opens to the 2-story Family room with fireplace and NEW Carpet.