All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3943 Lullwater Main NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3943 Lullwater Main NW
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

3943 Lullwater Main NW

3943 Lullwater Main Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3943 Lullwater Main Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2-story Traditional home is located in the highly sought-after Legacy Park Community. This well-maintained home includes a 2-story entry with Hardwood floors. The Formal Living room is open to dining room and both also has hardwood floors. Spacious and recently redecorated & updated kitchen with Ceramic Tile floors, all stainless-steel appliances (NEW Gas Range), Granite countertops, gray cabinets, and breakfast area. Kitchen opens to the 2-story Family room with fireplace and NEW Carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 Lullwater Main NW have any available units?
3943 Lullwater Main NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3943 Lullwater Main NW have?
Some of 3943 Lullwater Main NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 Lullwater Main NW currently offering any rent specials?
3943 Lullwater Main NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 Lullwater Main NW pet-friendly?
No, 3943 Lullwater Main NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 3943 Lullwater Main NW offer parking?
Yes, 3943 Lullwater Main NW offers parking.
Does 3943 Lullwater Main NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3943 Lullwater Main NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 Lullwater Main NW have a pool?
No, 3943 Lullwater Main NW does not have a pool.
Does 3943 Lullwater Main NW have accessible units?
No, 3943 Lullwater Main NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 Lullwater Main NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 Lullwater Main NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3943 Lullwater Main NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3943 Lullwater Main NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College