3062 Kirkwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Legacy Park - Newly Renovated! 3BR/2.5BA - Available Now! Terrific Legacy Park home. Fully renovated with New Roof, Fresh Interior Paint, New Flooring on both levels, Granite Counters throughout, New Appliances, New Window Blinds and so much more. Terrific floor plan with Separate Living Room, which is open to the Dining Room. Kitchen overlooks a two story Family Room and has a Pantry Closet too. Separate Sun Room or Office and a Half Bath on the Main Level too. Upstairs is the spacious Master Suite with Hardwood Floors. Master Bath has Double Vanities, Garden Tub, Separate Shower and large walk-in closet. Also upstairs are Two large Guest Bedrooms and another Full Bath plus a large Laundry Room with another Walk-In Closet. There is a 2-Car Garage as well. In the rear is a Patio and a fully fenced yard for privacy. Legacy Park is loaded with amenities including swim, tennis, ballpark, trails, amphitheater and much more. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5082969)