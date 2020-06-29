All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3062 Kirkwood Drive

3062 Kirkwood Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

3062 Kirkwood Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Legacy Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Legacy Park - Newly Renovated! 3BR/2.5BA - Available Now! Terrific Legacy Park home. Fully renovated with New Roof, Fresh Interior Paint, New Flooring on both levels, Granite Counters throughout, New Appliances, New Window Blinds and so much more. Terrific floor plan with Separate Living Room, which is open to the Dining Room. Kitchen overlooks a two story Family Room and has a Pantry Closet too. Separate Sun Room or Office and a Half Bath on the Main Level too. Upstairs is the spacious Master Suite with Hardwood Floors. Master Bath has Double Vanities, Garden Tub, Separate Shower and large walk-in closet. Also upstairs are Two large Guest Bedrooms and another Full Bath plus a large Laundry Room with another Walk-In Closet. There is a 2-Car Garage as well. In the rear is a Patio and a fully fenced yard for privacy. Legacy Park is loaded with amenities including swim, tennis, ballpark, trails, amphitheater and much more. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5082969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
3062 Kirkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3062 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 3062 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Kirkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3062 Kirkwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3062 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3062 Kirkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3062 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3062 Kirkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3062 Kirkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3062 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3062 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3062 Kirkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3062 Kirkwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3062 Kirkwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
