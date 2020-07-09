All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
1430 Dolcetto Trce NW
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:10 AM

1430 Dolcetto Trce NW

1430 Dolcetto Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1430 Dolcetto Trace, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Absolutely stunning brick townhome, ready for immediate occupancy! Nestled in a fantastic Kennesaw community rich in amenities, you will love staying active year round with the neighborhood pool, park, and walking trails located right in the sub. The fabulous galley-style kitchen boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet/pantry storage, great for cooking up scrumptious meals with ease! Both bedrooms are master suites complete with a vaulted ceiling and personal, attached for privacy, an ideal setup for roommates or live-in relatives. Centrally located with proximity to I-75, I-575, Kennesaw Mountain, Town Center Mall, Whole Foods, and KSU. Don't miss out and schedule your showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW have any available units?
1430 Dolcetto Trce NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW have?
Some of 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Dolcetto Trce NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW offer parking?
No, 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW have a pool?
Yes, 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW has a pool.
Does 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW have accessible units?
No, 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Dolcetto Trce NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College