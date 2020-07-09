1430 Dolcetto Trce NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Absolutely stunning brick townhome, ready for immediate occupancy! Nestled in a fantastic Kennesaw community rich in amenities, you will love staying active year round with the neighborhood pool, park, and walking trails located right in the sub. The fabulous galley-style kitchen boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet/pantry storage, great for cooking up scrumptious meals with ease! Both bedrooms are master suites complete with a vaulted ceiling and personal, attached for privacy, an ideal setup for roommates or live-in relatives. Centrally located with proximity to I-75, I-575, Kennesaw Mountain, Town Center Mall, Whole Foods, and KSU. Don't miss out and schedule your showing before it's gone!