1430 Dolcetto Trce NW

Amenities
Absolutely stunning brick townhome, ready for immediate occupancy! Nestled in a fantastic Kennesaw community rich in amenities, you will love staying active year round with the neighborhood pool, park, and walking trails located right in the sub. The fabulous galley-style kitchen boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet/pantry storage, great for cooking up scrumptious meals with ease! Both bedrooms are master suites complete with a vaulted ceiling and personal, attached for privacy, an ideal setup for roommates or live-in relatives. Centrally located with proximity to I-75, I-575, Kennesaw Mountain, Town Center Mall, Whole Foods, and KSU. Don't miss out and schedule your showing before it's gone!