1043 Plantation Way NW
1043 Plantation Way NW

1043 Plantation Way · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Plantation Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This spacious 2 story townhome has recently been renovated with new flooring, paint, appliances, countertops & more. The main level offers a large living room/dining room combo with fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets-great for storage, breakfast area and pantry. Nice sized patio leading to private wooded backyard. Located less than 2 miles from Downtown Kennesaw, Chastain Rd, & Kennesaw State University. Walking distance to shopping, dining, & more.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 1043 Plantation Way NW have any available units?
1043 Plantation Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1043 Plantation Way NW have?
Some of 1043 Plantation Way NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Plantation Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Plantation Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Plantation Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 1043 Plantation Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1043 Plantation Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 1043 Plantation Way NW offers parking.
Does 1043 Plantation Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Plantation Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Plantation Way NW have a pool?
No, 1043 Plantation Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Plantation Way NW have accessible units?
No, 1043 Plantation Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Plantation Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 Plantation Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Plantation Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Plantation Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.

