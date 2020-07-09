All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

1015 Plantation Way NW

Location

1015 Plantation Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom home very close to KSU with upgrades galore including updated paint, carpet and hardwood floors! The large kitchen features a breakfast nook, granite counters, upgraded appliances and tile backsplash. This home also features new pewter hardwood floors throughout the main level and plenty of recessed lighting. A large separate dining room features room for eight. The main floor also features a bonus room full of windows. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms with a shared hall bath and hall laundry. The master bedroom has a private bath and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Plantation Way NW have any available units?
1015 Plantation Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1015 Plantation Way NW have?
Some of 1015 Plantation Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Plantation Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Plantation Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Plantation Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Plantation Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennesaw.
Does 1015 Plantation Way NW offer parking?
No, 1015 Plantation Way NW does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Plantation Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Plantation Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Plantation Way NW have a pool?
No, 1015 Plantation Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Plantation Way NW have accessible units?
No, 1015 Plantation Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Plantation Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Plantation Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Plantation Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Plantation Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.

