155 Huff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This ranch home in the Discovery school district is well maintained on the outside and fresh and clean on the inside. A few of its many features are vinyl siding, carpet in all 3 bedrooms, refinished hardwoods throughout the rest of the home,interior fresh paint, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, large stone fireplace, fenced back yard with large deck. Lots and lots to see! Small pets considered. Good Credit a Must.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

