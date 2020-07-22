All apartments in Gwinnett County
155 Huff Drive

155 Huff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Huff Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
This ranch home in the Discovery school district is well maintained on the outside and fresh and clean on the inside. A few of its many features are vinyl siding, carpet in all 3 bedrooms, refinished hardwoods throughout the rest of the home,interior fresh paint, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, large stone fireplace, fenced back yard with large deck. Lots and lots to see! Small pets considered. Good Credit a Must.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

