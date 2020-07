Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Live at The Berkeley. The Berkeley is a luxury apartment community in Duluth, GA. We are conveniently located 2 miles from I-85 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. At The Berkeley you will find spacious one, two and three bedroom residences and outstanding amenities surrounded by perfectly manicured landscaping. Come discover your life of ease and comfort at The Berkeley.