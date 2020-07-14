All apartments in Duluth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Amberlake Village

2906 Old Norcross Rd · (678) 792-3908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay Half-Rent for 2 Months! Pay only half of your rent your 1st and 2nd month. Select apartments only. Pay no App or Admin Fee--$260 savings! Restrictions apply.
Location

2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2152 · Avail. Jul 30

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2334 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1134 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1634 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3115 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Unit 3215 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Unit 3715 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amberlake Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
dog park
gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
smoke-free community
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Apply Online Now

Live life at the next level at Amberlake Village Apartments and Townhomes in Duluth, GA. Light-filled, spacious apartments and townhomes combined with an array of outdoor and indoor amenities give you the opportunity to create the life you’ve always wanted. Enjoy the active life with our pool, fitness center, biking and walking trails and more. Our interiors offer designer touches, washer and dryer connections storage galore and outdoor space. Call us today for a tour of our 1-,2- & 3-bedroom townhomes or apartments. You’ll be glad you did.
(+more)

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Duluth, GA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. With easy access to Boggs Road and 30 & 20 Transit Bus Lines, Amberlake Village is just minutes away from Gwinnett Technical College, as well as all of the

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pet maximum.
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Max weight 100 lb each.Call for details.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amberlake Village have any available units?
Amberlake Village has 11 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Amberlake Village have?
Some of Amberlake Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberlake Village currently offering any rent specials?
Amberlake Village is offering the following rent specials: Pay Half-Rent for 2 Months! Pay only half of your rent your 1st and 2nd month. Select apartments only. Pay no App or Admin Fee--$260 savings! Restrictions apply.
Is Amberlake Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberlake Village is pet friendly.
Does Amberlake Village offer parking?
Yes, Amberlake Village offers parking.
Does Amberlake Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberlake Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberlake Village have a pool?
Yes, Amberlake Village has a pool.
Does Amberlake Village have accessible units?
Yes, Amberlake Village has accessible units.
Does Amberlake Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberlake Village has units with dishwashers.
