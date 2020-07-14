Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room dog park gym game room playground pool pool table volleyball court cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar internet access smoke-free community

Take A Virtual Tour Today!



Apply Online Now



Live life at the next level at Amberlake Village Apartments and Townhomes in Duluth, GA. Light-filled, spacious apartments and townhomes combined with an array of outdoor and indoor amenities give you the opportunity to create the life you’ve always wanted. Enjoy the active life with our pool, fitness center, biking and walking trails and more. Our interiors offer designer touches, washer and dryer connections storage galore and outdoor space. Call us today for a tour of our 1-,2- & 3-bedroom townhomes or apartments. You’ll be glad you did.

(+more)



Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Duluth, GA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. With easy access to Boggs Road and 30 & 20 Transit Bus Lines, Amberlake Village is just minutes away from Gwinnett Technical College, as well as all of the