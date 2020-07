Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance online portal package receiving trash valet

Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Now!



See what's new and get ready to be wowed. Have you seen The Eclipse lately? New renovations, new management, and a whole new feel.



Imagine coming home to your personal resort. Our boutique community means you’ll enjoy all the fine finishes of a luxury community and will always be close to all your community amenities. Relax by the saltwater pool, outdoor grilling pavilion and fire pit lounge. Enjoy a cup of coffee at the modern Eclipse Cafe, or workout in your fully equipped fitness center overlooking the pool.



Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Duluth, GA, and imagine thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Are you ready to stop fighting traffic to turn out of your community? The Eclipse is one of only a few communities that offers a stoplight at the entrance/exit so you can leave to work or play comfortably. Easy access to county transportation bus lines, I-85, I-285and Duluth Highway. Ec