Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub

Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Enjoy the quiet tranquility and beauty of Park Trace Apartment Community in Norcross, GA. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed for maximum comfort. These unique living spaces feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, garages that accommodate electric cars, and washer/dryer connections in select homes. Enclosed exterior storage, ceiling fans, mini blinds, and private balconies are also in all of our apartments. Our desirable location puts you in the center of it all, with easy access to I-285, the Perimeter Center, and the Buckhead employment districts. Park Trace Apartments is a six-time 'Top Rated Apartment Community' and a winner of the 'Best Of Norcross Award' for Residential Apartments for nine consecutive years. Call today to schedule a tour with us!