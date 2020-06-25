Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Experience 2539 Middleton Way. 3 side brick home, MASTER ON MAIN, an additional large bedroom and full bath on Main level. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with solid counters, pantry, eat-in kitchen open to great room. Another master suite and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Apply online at Pathlightmgt.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.