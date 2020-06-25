All apartments in Grayson
2539 Middleton Way

Location

2539 Middleton Way, Grayson, GA 30017

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Experience 2539 Middleton Way. 3 side brick home, MASTER ON MAIN, an additional large bedroom and full bath on Main level. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with solid counters, pantry, eat-in kitchen open to great room. Another master suite and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Apply online at Pathlightmgt.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Middleton Way have any available units?
2539 Middleton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grayson, GA.
Is 2539 Middleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Middleton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Middleton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 Middleton Way is pet friendly.
Does 2539 Middleton Way offer parking?
No, 2539 Middleton Way does not offer parking.
Does 2539 Middleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 Middleton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Middleton Way have a pool?
No, 2539 Middleton Way does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Middleton Way have accessible units?
No, 2539 Middleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Middleton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 Middleton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 Middleton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2539 Middleton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
