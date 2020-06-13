/
3 bedroom apartments
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Grayson
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
431 Ash Trace Lane
431 Ash Trace Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2039 Greenfern Court
2039 Greenfem Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
Welcome to this beautiful huge 2 story home in Archer school district. Veryopen & spacious floor plan. Wide foyer welcomes you in. Formal living &dining rooms. Bedroom & full bath on the main for guests. Large sunkenfamily room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Shoreline Trace
1981 Shoreline Trace Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2378 sqft
Cute Cape Cod with rocking chair front porch. 3 BR plus a bonus room over the garage. Great room with fireplace. Separate Dining room. Spacious Kitchen with breakfast area and pantry. Master on Main. Screened porch and fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2673 Green Valley Court
2673 Greenvalley Ct, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1935 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2944 Olivine Drive Southeast
2944 Olivine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1096 Masters Lane
1096 Masters Lane, Snellville, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2820 Ozora Church Road
2820 Ozora Church Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1748 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-Level with plenty of front and rear yard space for your next family function! Warm and Rustic Hardwood Floors throughout the main living areas with tile floors on the lower level.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1492 Sand Way Southeast
1492 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1006 Marvin Garden Way
1006 Marvin Garden Way, Loganville, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2835 Twin Springs Drive
2835 Twin Springs Drive, Snellville, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2021 Buckley Trail
2021 Buckley Trail, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1860 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2288 Bright Water Drive
2288 Bright Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3136 Dolostone Way
3136 Dolostone Way, Gwinnett County, GA
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease. Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite and stone, SS appliances, double sink, and walk-in pantry.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1222 Creek Top Road
1222 Creek Top Rd, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Features Large, Open, Bright Entry and Living Room. Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Recessed Lighting, Stained Cabinets and Large Pantry.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
393 Strawberry Walk
393 Strawberry Walk, Gwinnett County, GA
Fantastic Home that features high ceilings, an open living space and a huge bonus room upstairs. Charming 3,800 square foot home in an absolutely lovely neighborhood is now available. Property features include 6-bed, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
985 Waldwick Drive
985 Waldwick Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
$1,599 – 4 Bed / 2 Bath w/ private fenced yard, hardwood floors & appliances! Description: Available July 10th! This home boasts a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminated hardwood flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1760 Tuftstown Court
1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 Henry Terrace
1041 Henry Terrace, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
2388 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,388 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
