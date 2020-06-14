Apartment List
/
GA
/
grayson
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grayson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
118 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Grayson

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2856 Manor Court
2856 Manor Court, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1465 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3br/2bt Ranch with Basement in Snellville - Property Id: 6599 Quiet, Established Neighborhood in highly sought after Brookwood School District. Option to pay the Security Deposit in 2 installments.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2546 sqft
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2820 Ozora Church Road
2820 Ozora Church Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1748 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-Level with plenty of front and rear yard space for your next family function! Warm and Rustic Hardwood Floors throughout the main living areas with tile floors on the lower level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
985 Waldwick Drive
985 Waldwick Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2570 sqft
$1,599 – 4 Bed / 2 Bath w/ private fenced yard, hardwood floors & appliances! Description: Available July 10th! This home boasts a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminated hardwood flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1432 Sand Way Southeast
1432 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2563 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1433 Sand Way Southeast
1433 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2579 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2738 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20 Bromes Street
20 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1748 sqft
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
881 Ashton Park Drive
881 Ashton Park Drive Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
3509 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 story home with 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
888 Arbor Crowne Drive - 1
888 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1956 sqft
Well maintained townhome located in Lawrenceville City. Two car garage w/t fenced backyard. Hardwood floor on main level. Gas fireplace. Three spacious rooms upstair. Huge master room with sitting area. Tiled floor in bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2108 sqft
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
599 First Street
599 1st Street, Lawrenceville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2541 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional home near downtown Lawrenceville.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2572 Marcia Dr
2572 Marcia Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1310 sqft
2 Story Conventional Home in the Brookwood Area - Located near Ronald Regan Pkwy and Five Forks Trickum. Great room with Fireplace, Log Lighter, and Tile Floor.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1707 Litchfield
1707 Litchfield Road Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,650
2402 sqft
Location location, walking distance to stores and restaurants, hardwood floors in the living room and the dinning room. Large bedrooms, extra large deck with large private fenced back yard.

1 of 33

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3429 Woodruff Ridge Ln
3429 Woodruff Ridge Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
Wow, pride of ownership, hardwood flooring, large rooms, fireplace, privacy fence, large deck, 2 car garage, wireless alarm, private and wooded yard, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, must see!
Results within 10 miles of Grayson
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
The Veranda
100 Veranda Chase Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1624 sqft
Convenient access to Route 85. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, oversized garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include fitness trails, sports courts and picnic areas with grilling stations.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grayson, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grayson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Grayson 2 BedroomsGrayson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrayson 3 BedroomsGrayson Accessible Apartments
Grayson Apartments with BalconyGrayson Apartments with GarageGrayson Apartments with GymGrayson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grayson Apartments with ParkingGrayson Apartments with PoolGrayson Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrayson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College