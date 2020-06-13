Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

76 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA

Finding an apartment in Grayson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1432 Sand Way Southeast
1432 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2563 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2546 sqft
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1020 Appian Way
1020 Appian Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1483 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1020 Appian Way in Gwinnett County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2673 Green Valley Court
2673 Greenvalley Ct, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1935 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2944 Olivine Drive Southeast
2944 Olivine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4153 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1096 Masters Lane
1096 Masters Lane, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2820 Ozora Church Road
2820 Ozora Church Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1748 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-Level with plenty of front and rear yard space for your next family function! Warm and Rustic Hardwood Floors throughout the main living areas with tile floors on the lower level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Marvin Garden Way
1006 Marvin Garden Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2295 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2835 Twin Springs Drive
2835 Twin Springs Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2324 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2021 Buckley Trail
2021 Buckley Trail, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1860 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2288 Bright Water Drive
2288 Bright Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3212 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3136 Dolostone Way
3136 Dolostone Way, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,879
2635 sqft
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease. Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite and stone, SS appliances, double sink, and walk-in pantry.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
393 Strawberry Walk
393 Strawberry Walk, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,225
3827 sqft
Fantastic Home that features high ceilings, an open living space and a huge bonus room upstairs. Charming 3,800 square foot home in an absolutely lovely neighborhood is now available. Property features include 6-bed, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1760 Tuftstown Court
1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2630 sqft
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
164 Maddox Street
164 Maddox Street, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
962 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION - Downtown Lawrenceville walking distance to festivals, concerts, parks, shopping, and restaurants. Don't Miss THIS! Close to Highway 316, I-85, Gwinnett Hospital. 2 level with 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1433 Sand Way Southeast
1433 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2579 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2738 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1571 Daniel Ln
1571 Daniel Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1600 sqft
Large 3 Bed/2 Bath in heart of the City of Lawrenceville within shopping districts 7 mins from Webb Ginn Forum, Scenic Hwy (Hwy 124) shopping, and 15 mins Mall of GA.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
904 Winder Hwy
904 Winder Highway, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1087 sqft
RANCHO LINDO!!!! PLENTY OF PARKING, PETS OK, EZ APPLICATION!!! CALL FOR DETAILS!!!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grayson, GA

Finding an apartment in Grayson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

