Last updated July 12 2020

119 Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA with parking

Some Grayson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
93 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2445 Moon Road
2445 Moon Rd, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1010 sqft
Large space in a thriving location proximity to Highway 20/Loganville Highway. This shopping center is the ideal place for any type of business. Daily traffic count from 2016 on Loganville Highway was 27,080 cars past the shopping center daily.
Results within 1 mile of Grayson

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2209 Swan Lake Court
2209 Swan Lake Court Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2672 sqft
Sought after Grayson HS district, Very spacious and perfectly maintained! Four bedrooms upstairs, one guest bedroom downstairs. Large tiled den with fireplace. Formal living room and separate dining room.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2039 Greenfern Court
2039 Greenfem Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3163 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful huge 2 story home in Archer school district. Veryopen & spacious floor plan. Wide foyer welcomes you in. Formal living &dining rooms. Bedroom & full bath on the main for guests. Large sunkenfamily room.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1563 sqft
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
255 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Knollwood Park, a residential community featuring two and three-bedroom apartments in Lawrenceville, GA.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2119 Harbour Oaks Drive
2119 Harbour Oaks Drive Southwest, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3043 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 4 full bath home! All new hardwood floors throughout the first floor, new carpet upstairs.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2923 Newtons Crest Cir
2923 Newtons Crest Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2240 sqft
2923 Newtons Crest Cir Available 07/13/20 Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Convenient and Desirable Newton's Crest location.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2595 Rosedale Road
2595 Rosedale Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1922 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Lake Valley Drive
121 Lake Valley Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,630
2576 sqft
121 Lake Valley Drive Available 08/03/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom Home in Loganville - Spacious! - Come see our beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA 2Sty w/2 Car Side Entry Garage and a large welcoming front porch.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
71 Oxford Brook Way
71 Oxford Brook Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1536 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1470 Rose Terrace Circle
1470 Rose Terrace Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
2514 sqft
Stunning Loganville Home. 1 bed main floor, 4 upstairs. Huge master (2nd floor) w/vaulted ceiling. M. bath has large walk-in closet, separate garden tub, walk-in shower. Bedrooms upstairs have vaulted or Trey ceilings. Laundry upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1633 Annie Love Way
1633 Annie Love Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2194 sqft
Welcome home to a beautiful corner lot home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.Gorgeous new hardwood, tiled kitchen floors & open floor plan offers a ton ofspace. Formal dining and spacious breakfast area that overlooks hugebackyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
507 Glen Terra Trace
507 Glen Terra Trce, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Swimming tennis community open floor Plan. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, tile back splash, pantry, Island, and open to the family room. Formal living, Dining and full bath. 4 Bedrooms and Laundry are upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3622 Sweet Ashley Lane
3622 Sweet Ashley Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1847 sqft
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4154 Granite Falls Ln
4154 Granite Falls Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1733 sqft
Lease to own this great 4 bedroom home!!(video tour) - 4154 Granite Falls Ln, Loganville, GA 30052 It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1475 OLD LOGANVILLE Rd
1475 Old Loganville Road Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3657 sqft
LOTS OF SPACE! 4 BEDROOM WITH 2.5 BATHS WITH HUGE BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 5TH BEDROOM OR KIDS PLAYROOM, OWNER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, PRIVATE OFFICE, COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, PRIVATE BACKYARD, HOUSE SITS ON 4 ACRES OF LAND.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
285 Regal Drive
285 Regal Drive Northwest, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1788 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
114 Canvas Ives Drive
114 Canvas Ives Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Emory plan on a basement by Taylor Morrison, Spacious, open floor plan with kitchen and dining open to the family room. Second floor has a large owner's suite and owner's bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
995 Donington Cir SE
995 Donington Circle Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2432 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Lawrenceville This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 2432 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2024 Longmont Drive
2024 Longmont Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2436 sqft
Location! Beautiful Two-Story home Immaculate condition in Swim/Tennis community! This house features 4Bed/2.5Bath formal living room, formal dining room with kitchen that opens to a fireside two-story Great room with fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
977 Treymont Way
977 Treymont Way, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1676 sqft
Professionally renovated 2 BED 2.5 BATH townhouse located just off Sugarloaf ParkwayClose to major shopping& dinning! This home features new paint and carpet throughout! Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grayson, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grayson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

