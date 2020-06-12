/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
121 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4764360)
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
904 Winder Hwy
904 Winder Highway, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1087 sqft
RANCHO LINDO!!!! PLENTY OF PARKING, PETS OK, EZ APPLICATION!!! CALL FOR DETAILS!!!
Results within 10 miles of Grayson
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1159 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1170 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1220 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1154 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
33 Units Available
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1207 sqft
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
49 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1188 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
51 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1140 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1108 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1238 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
962 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1257 sqft
This modern community is near Stone Mountain State Park and Georgia Gwinnett College. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and modern appliances. On-site billiards and cardio studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Peaceful apartment community located just off Sugarloaf Parkway. Units feature hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. On-site BBQ/grill, dog park, pool, tennis court and playground. Parking available for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
47 Units Available
The James at Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1187 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-85 and Highway 316 in Lawrenceville, GA. Gourmet kitchens, designer counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Saltwater pool, parking, coffee bar, daily continental breakfast. Walk to Gwinnett Technical College.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
99 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1147 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
