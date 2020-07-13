/
/
/
apartments with pool
69 Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA with pool
93 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
1 Unit Available
1078 Winding Down Way
1078 Winding Down Way, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2418 sqft
Grayson Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Central Grayson Location a few miles to Shopping and Dining.
3 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1626 sqft
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
255 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
4 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 Unit Available
2595 Rosedale Road
2595 Rosedale Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1922 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
121 Lake Valley Drive
121 Lake Valley Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,630
2576 sqft
121 Lake Valley Drive Available 08/03/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom Home in Loganville - Spacious! - Come see our beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA 2Sty w/2 Car Side Entry Garage and a large welcoming front porch.
1 Unit Available
71 Oxford Brook Way
71 Oxford Brook Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1536 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
2730 Kingstream Way Southwest
2730 Kingstream Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2875 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 Unit Available
1563 Little Creek Drive
1563 Little Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1336 sqft
Attractive Home in Quiet Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
285 SIMONTON CREST Drive
285 Simonton Crest Drive Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
3442 sqft
THIS HOME HAS IT ALL, A true mini mansion, come home to elegance and stultification in the award winning floor plan home that boast 5 large bed rooms with 4 full bath, largest kitchen you will find in this price range with double oven, range range
1 Unit Available
285 Regal Drive
285 Regal Drive Northwest, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1788 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
114 Canvas Ives Drive
114 Canvas Ives Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Emory plan on a basement by Taylor Morrison, Spacious, open floor plan with kitchen and dining open to the family room. Second floor has a large owner's suite and owner's bath with double sinks and separate tub and shower.
1 Unit Available
2024 Longmont Drive
2024 Longmont Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2436 sqft
Location! Beautiful Two-Story home Immaculate condition in Swim/Tennis community! This house features 4Bed/2.5Bath formal living room, formal dining room with kitchen that opens to a fireside two-story Great room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1220 Webb Farm Lane
1220 Webb Farm Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2153 sqft
Attractive Home in Cozy Loganville Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
2572 Marcia Dr
2572 Marcia Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1310 sqft
2 Story Conventional Home in the Brookwood Area - Located near Ronald Regan Pkwy and Five Forks Trickum. Great room with Fireplace, Log Lighter, and Tile Floor.
1 Unit Available
1767 Summit Creek Way
1767 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,521 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
2002 Red Rose Lane
2002 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Roomy Ranch Home with a Huge Backyard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
3429 Woodruff Ridge Ln
3429 Woodruff Ridge Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
Wow, pride of ownership, hardwood flooring, large rooms, fireplace, privacy fence, large deck, 2 car garage, wireless alarm, private and wooded yard, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, must see!
1 Unit Available
2182 Red Rose Lane
2182 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1118 sqft
Lovely Ranch Home in Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1325 Bramlett Blvd
1325 Bramlett Boulevard, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,485
2324 sqft
Lawrenceville Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 2.
1 Unit Available
317 Regal Drive
317 Regal Drive Northwest, Lawrenceville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,799
2410 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1355 Webb Meadows Court
1355 Webb Meadows Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2536 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
8 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
