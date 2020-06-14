Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grayson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
118 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
$
270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.

1 Unit Available
367 Village Knoll Drive
367 Village Knoll Drive, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,493 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Grayson
31 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
12 Units Available
The Veranda
100 Veranda Chase Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1624 sqft
Convenient access to Route 85. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, oversized garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include fitness trails, sports courts and picnic areas with grilling stations.
$
13 Units Available
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1487 sqft
Peaceful apartment community located just off Sugarloaf Parkway. Units feature hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. On-site BBQ/grill, dog park, pool, tennis court and playground. Parking available for residents.
12 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1613 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
46 Units Available
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1523 sqft
Modern apartments that offer easy access to downtown Atlanta. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community has a playground, swimming pool and tennis courts.
$
50 Units Available
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1402 sqft
Located within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community offers saltwater pool, storage areas and car charging stations. Units feature vinyl wood plank flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
97 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
25 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1435 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
$
14 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1296 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
$
23 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
47 Units Available
The James at Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1510 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-85 and Highway 316 in Lawrenceville, GA. Gourmet kitchens, designer counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Saltwater pool, parking, coffee bar, daily continental breakfast. Walk to Gwinnett Technical College.
9 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
$
33 Units Available
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1366 sqft
Just off Route 316. Modern interiors with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of amenities including 24-hour gym, grill area, bocce court, and pool. Yoga and internet cafe available.
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1516 sqft
This modern community is near Stone Mountain State Park and Georgia Gwinnett College. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, and modern appliances. On-site billiards and cardio studio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Grayson, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grayson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

