Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:44 AM

98 Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA with balcony

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Grayson

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1981 Shoreline Trce
1981 Shoreline Trace Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2378 sqft
Cute Cape Cod with rocking chair front porch. 3 BR plus a bonus room over the garage. Great room with fireplace. Separate Dining room. Spacious Kitchen with breakfast area and pantry. Master on Main. Screened porch and fenced back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
2944 Olivine Drive Southeast
2944 Olivine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4153 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1492 Sand Way Southeast
1492 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2563 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
2288 Bright Water Drive
2288 Bright Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3212 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3145 Oak Meadow Dr
3145 Oak Meadow Drive, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2546 sqft
Snellville Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Welcome to Oak Meadows where this lovely home is located near top rated schools, the Snellville Pavillion, and Presidential Market Center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 Henry Terrace
1041 Henry Terrace, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
2388 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,388 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
950 Camden Hill Court
950 Camden Hill Court, Lawrenceville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2884 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2595 Rosedale Road
2595 Rosedale Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1922 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2614 Dorian Dr. Unit C
2614 Dorian Drive Southwest, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom townhouse in Snellville - Property Id: 281831 Townhouse for rent Across the street from Briscoe Park and Library!! NEW CARPET AND PAINT 3 bed 1 -1/2 bath Allure flooring in den Kitchen with frig, dishwasher, oven, and stove Separate

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
367 Village Knoll Drive
367 Village Knoll Drive, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,493 square feet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3234 Watson Meadow Ln
3234 Watson Meadow Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4764360)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2488 Shamrock Way
2488 Shamrock Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2527 sqft
2488 Shamrock Way Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON!!! Split level home w/ in law suite with full kitchen in Brookwood district!! - Split-level home featuring living room with fireplace; large kitchen w/ stainless steel fridge, electric stove, cherry

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1754 Creek Mill Trce
1754 Creek Mill Trace, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,765
3697 sqft
Owner Financing Available - Renovated 5 Bedroom home with a full finished basement, 2 Car Garage, Deck, Patio and Kids Club House in the back. Too many upgrades to name. Home is zoned for some of the top rated schools in the area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1433 Sand Way Southeast
1433 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2579 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2738 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2922 Melissa Court
2922 Melissa Court, Snellville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
Charming ranch style home on quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood street. Three bedrooms and two baths with a spacious family room and Breakfast area. New paint and laminate flooring throughout. New HVAC.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
20 Bromes Street
20 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1748 sqft
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
261 ASHLAND CREEK Court
261 Ashland Creek Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Full Bath RANCH home in Jenkins / Jordan / Central Gwinnett schools! Features Hardwoods in all common living areas and brand new LVP in bedrooms and bathrooms - no carpet anywhere! Freshly painted interior and quality blinds on each
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Grayson, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grayson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

