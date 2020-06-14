Apartment List
/
GA
/
grayson
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Grayson, GA with garage

Grayson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Grayson

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2039 Greenfern Court
2039 Greenfem Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3163 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful huge 2 story home in Archer school district. Veryopen & spacious floor plan. Wide foyer welcomes you in. Formal living &dining rooms. Bedroom & full bath on the main for guests. Large sunkenfamily room.
Results within 5 miles of Grayson
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1492 Sand Way Southeast
1492 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2563 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1760 Tuftstown Court
1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2630 sqft
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1432 Sand Way Southeast
1432 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2563 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
367 Village Knoll Drive
367 Village Knoll Drive, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,493 square feet.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2488 Shamrock Way
2488 Shamrock Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2527 sqft
2488 Shamrock Way Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON!!! Split level home w/ in law suite with full kitchen in Brookwood district!! - Split-level home featuring living room with fireplace; large kitchen w/ stainless steel fridge, electric stove, cherry

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3522 Oakwilde Dr Apt 1
3522 Oakwilde Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1136 sqft
Charming Three Bed/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Snellville This 3bedroom, 2 bathrooms unit features 1136 square feet of living space, The kitchen includes an electric range oven and a dishwasher, also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1041 Henry Terrace
1041 Henry Terrace, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
2388 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,388 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2595 Rosedale Road
2595 Rosedale Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1922 sqft
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Gwinnett County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Creek Bottom Road
733 Creek Bottom Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2198 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1754 Creek Mill Trce
1754 Creek Mill Trace, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,765
3697 sqft
Owner Financing Available - Renovated 5 Bedroom home with a full finished basement, 2 Car Garage, Deck, Patio and Kids Club House in the back. Too many upgrades to name. Home is zoned for some of the top rated schools in the area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1433 Sand Way Southeast
1433 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2579 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast
1461 Still Ridge Lane Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2738 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1571 Daniel Ln
1571 Daniel Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1600 sqft
Large 3 Bed/2 Bath in heart of the City of Lawrenceville within shopping districts 7 mins from Webb Ginn Forum, Scenic Hwy (Hwy 124) shopping, and 15 mins Mall of GA.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1210 Mercury Drive
1210 Mercury Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1174 sqft
Owner requires 600+ Credit and $4500+ Income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Ranch with Huge Fenced Backyard. Newer Hardwood Laminate and Paint Throughout the Home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20 Bromes Street
20 Bromes St, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1748 sqft
Brand new townhouse is move-in ready. Brick/stone front. Hardwood floors on main w/ gas fireplace in great room, kitchen feat. SS appliances, granite counters w/ breakfast bar.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
261 ASHLAND CREEK Court
261 Ashland Creek Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Full Bath RANCH home in Jenkins / Jordan / Central Gwinnett schools! Features Hardwoods in all common living areas and brand new LVP in bedrooms and bathrooms - no carpet anywhere! Freshly painted interior and quality blinds on each

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
881 Ashton Park Drive
881 Ashton Park Drive Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
3509 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 story home with 5 bedrooms & 4 full baths.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
888 Arbor Crowne Drive - 1
888 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1956 sqft
Well maintained townhome located in Lawrenceville City. Two car garage w/t fenced backyard. Hardwood floor on main level. Gas fireplace. Three spacious rooms upstair. Huge master room with sitting area. Tiled floor in bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2032 Talmai Drive
2032 Talmai Dr, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2589 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE COVETED BROOKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT! This BEAUTIFUL new 4BR/3.5 BA Luxury Townhoome has 9ft ceilings, large open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grayson, GA

Grayson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Grayson 2 BedroomsGrayson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrayson 3 BedroomsGrayson Accessible Apartments
Grayson Apartments with BalconyGrayson Apartments with GarageGrayson Apartments with GymGrayson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grayson Apartments with ParkingGrayson Apartments with PoolGrayson Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrayson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College