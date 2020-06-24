3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A

Amenities

This beautiful large townhome is located in Atlanta with easy highway access : 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom three story townhome available now. Close to restaurants, shopping, and so much more. Has carpet/wood throughout the home, 1 car garage, and fresh paint. Is pet-friendly. $1400/month, 1 month security deposit. Water is included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check per adult. Please go to www.rentvestga.com to schedule a viewing.