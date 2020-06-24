All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A

3016 Bayrose Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3016 Bayrose Circle, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful large townhome is located in Atlanta with easy highway access : 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom three story townhome available now. Close to restaurants, shopping, and so much more. Has carpet/wood throughout the home, 1 car garage, and fresh paint. Is pet-friendly. $1400/month, 1 month security deposit. Water is included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check per adult. Please go to www.rentvestga.com to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A have any available units?
3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A have?
Some of 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A offers parking.
Does 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A have a pool?
No, 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A have accessible units?
No, 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3016 Bayrose Cir # 16A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College