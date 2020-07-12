143 Apartments for rent in East Point, GA with parking
Looking for an East Point apartment? Well, you've landed in the perfect place for apartment hunting in this big, little city south of Atlanta. We'll guide you through the East Point rental market, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living in this up-and-coming city. Having trouble with Craigslist East Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Located less than 10 miles from Atlanta, and a painful 30-minute drive during rush hour, East Point is a beautifully underrated hometown to some 33,000+ residents who are actively restoring their once-blighted city. Thanks to new developments, such as the Camp Creek Marketplace, as well as a strong community vibe, East Point is becoming a more desirable place to live everyday. And, fortunately, the rental market is huge, with apartments as cheap as $400 and as expensive as a grand (plus) per month.
Amenities vary greatly from place to place. There are luxury complexes with long lists of features, such as 24-hour maintenance service, security, clubhouses, cyber cafes, garages, swimming pools, hot tubs, and fitness centers. And, at the other end of the spectrum, you can get a very inexpensive apartment with the bare minimum of amenities, such as a parking spot and maybe a patch of grass. In this city, you get what you pay for.
Pet-friendly apartments are available all over town, with some that even allow multiple pets. However, you will run into quite a few complexes that don't allow pets at all. Just be sure to check with the apartment owner’s pet policies before falling in love with a new place too soon.
As far as the transportation considerations go, East Point has a great public transportation system for a city of its size. MARTA has a nice stop in downtown with plenty of cops keeping an eye on things. There is also a decent amount of bus routes throughout the city. For those driving into Atlanta for work everyday, keep in mind that the average commuter takes more than 30 minutes to travel from East Point to Atlanta during rush hour.
That's about all you need to know, so get up and go find yourself a happening pad in East Point. Good luck and happy hunting out there!
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.