Apartment List
/
GA
/
east point
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

143 Apartments for rent in East Point, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Preserves
3974 Otter Dam Court
3974 Otter Dam Court, East Point, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,035
2268 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2551 Headland Dr
2551 Headland Drive, East Point, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2802 sqft
Beautiful ranch home , completely updated with hardwoods through out the home , tile shower , updated kitchen , sunken family room with stone surround fireplace with a wall of windows for natural light .

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2595 Delowe Drive
2595 Delowe Drive, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
740 sqft
Amazing Fully Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment with additional living room/office space that can be used as an additional bedroom plus dining room space with separate entrance in East Point.

1 of 11

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
Center Park
3196 Church St Apt 7
3196 Church St, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$755
615 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Located in East Point's Historic Center Park neighborhood this one bedroom apartment is conveniently located close to downtown East Point and College Park. East Point's MARTA station is less than one mile away.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Center Park
3241 Turner Street
3241 Turner St, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
Welcome Home! and be the first to experience living at "Dunlap Point”. Steps from epicenter of dwntwn East Point. Completely renovated energy efficient affordable 2 bdrm/1.5 ba Town-homes! Each come standard w/ new flrirng, SS E.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Conley Hills
1960 Thompson Avenue
1960 Thompson Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2140 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow located in historic Conley Hills close to schools, downtown, shopping and restaurants. Large rooms, 9' ceilings, floor to ceiling windows.
Results within 1 mile of East Point
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Ben Hill
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
34 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
139 Units Available
Campbellton Road
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Atlanta
3367 Parc Drive SW
3367 Parc Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2614 sqft
Spacious GA Townhome with Modern Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton Lakes
3203 Saville Street Sw
3203 Saville Street, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1602 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,602 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton Lakes
3282 Victoria Drive
3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1860 sqft
Modern Corporate Rental Home Near Atlanta Airport - Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture, and separate office.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
302 Tap Root Ln
302 Tap Root Lane, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1777 sqft
Gorgeous New Rental in sought after Westlake High School District! This place is just like new! Spacious split foyer plan was just repainted, new lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, new flooring, new deck, etc! Welcoming foyer leads upstairs to vaulted

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton Lakes
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only! Absolutely beautifully furnished

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.
City Guide for East Point, GA

Looking for an East Point apartment? Well, you've landed in the perfect place for apartment hunting in this big, little city south of Atlanta. We'll guide you through the East Point rental market, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living in this up-and-coming city. Having trouble with Craigslist East Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Located less than 10 miles from Atlanta, and a painful 30-minute drive during rush hour, East Point is a beautifully underrated hometown to some 33,000+ residents who are actively restoring their once-blighted city. Thanks to new developments, such as the Camp Creek Marketplace, as well as a strong community vibe, East Point is becoming a more desirable place to live everyday. And, fortunately, the rental market is huge, with apartments as cheap as $400 and as expensive as a grand (plus) per month.

Amenities vary greatly from place to place. There are luxury complexes with long lists of features, such as 24-hour maintenance service, security, clubhouses, cyber cafes, garages, swimming pools, hot tubs, and fitness centers. And, at the other end of the spectrum, you can get a very inexpensive apartment with the bare minimum of amenities, such as a parking spot and maybe a patch of grass. In this city, you get what you pay for.

Pet-friendly apartments are available all over town, with some that even allow multiple pets. However, you will run into quite a few complexes that don't allow pets at all. Just be sure to check with the apartment owner’s pet policies before falling in love with a new place too soon.

As far as the transportation considerations go, East Point has a great public transportation system for a city of its size. MARTA has a nice stop in downtown with plenty of cops keeping an eye on things. There is also a decent amount of bus routes throughout the city. For those driving into Atlanta for work everyday, keep in mind that the average commuter takes more than 30 minutes to travel from East Point to Atlanta during rush hour.

That's about all you need to know, so get up and go find yourself a happening pad in East Point. Good luck and happy hunting out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Point, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Point 3 BedroomsEast Point Accessible ApartmentsEast Point Apartments with Balcony
East Point Apartments with GarageEast Point Apartments with GymEast Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Point Apartments with ParkingEast Point Apartments with PoolEast Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
East Point Cheap PlacesEast Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Furnished ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly PlacesEast Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College