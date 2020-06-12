/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
205 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Point, GA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Princeton Lakes
17 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2520 JUDSON Avenue
2520 Judson Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEW RENOVATION. ALL NEW, ROOF, SIDING, INSULATION, TANK-LESS WATER HEATER, TILE, HARDWOODS, CABINETS, HEATING AND AIR, PAINT, DECK, WINDOWS, DOORS, DUCT WORK, PLUMBING, EVERYTHING IS ALL NEW.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
Center Park
1 Unit Available
2950 Semmes St
2950 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1229 E. Forest Ave
1229 East Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
WOW!! GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW /AWESOME / MANY UPGRADES/ POPULAR JEFFERSON PARK LOCATION - GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW WITH ALL THE UPGRADES ALL THROUGHOUT AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER JEFFERSON PARK AREA - AN ACTIVE AND VIBRANT INTOWN COMMUNITY.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
942 Winburn Drive
942 Winburn Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
942 Winburn Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - Beautiful Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Jefferson Park. Freshly painted with new flooring, counter tops, and brand new appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4133 High Park Terrace
4133 High Park Terrace, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3BR, 2.5BA town home in Highwood Park - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA town home located in Highwood Park minutes away from the airport, downtown Atlanta, interstate 285, and Camp Creek Market Place.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1357 Eubanks Ave
1357 Eubanks Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1357 Eubanks Ave in East Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
2473 Bayard St
2473 North Bayard Street, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1190 sqft
Great location in Jefferson Park - walking/biking distance to Harris and Brookdale Parks! Original hardwoods in this renovated home throughout main rooms with tiled baths. Living room opens to kitchen and dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
DeLowe-Connally
1 Unit Available
2134 Elinwood Drive
2134 Elinwood Drive, East Point, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest
5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest, East Point, GA
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
Conley Hills
1 Unit Available
1851 Warren Way
1851 Warren Way, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2309 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in desirable East Point home! Updated Upper Level is quaint w/ an awesome East Point vibe! Laundry hook up included! Updated kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Views of the green space, park, tennis courts.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Ben Hill Road
2413 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2362 Manor Avenue
2362 Manor Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1133 sqft
*Ready Now! This home is vacant* Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2361 Bonner Road
2361 Bonner Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1086 sqft
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in EastPoint. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Marion Park
1 Unit Available
3197 Cloverhurst Drive
3197 Cloverhurst Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1167 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Point . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
2878 Ben Hill Road
2878 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in East Point . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
Semmes Park
1 Unit Available
2537 Semmes St
2537 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow! Home features an open front porch, vintage fireplace, separate dining room, and original hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2792 Plantation Drive
2792 Plantation Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2332 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
2487 Sylvan Road
2487 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in East Point, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
2836 Harlan Drive
2836 Harlan Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2302 Montrose Drive
2302 Montrose Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lakeside Preserves
1 Unit Available
3743 lake enclave
3743 Lake Enclave Way, East Point, GA
Honey stop the car and look at this large spacious ranch home with a bonus room. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, private back yard with an amazing patio area. Kitchen is spacious with granite counter tops, island/bar area, and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
DeLowe-Connally
1 Unit Available
2301 Delowe Drive
2301 Delowe Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1228 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Marion Park
1 Unit Available
3166 Cloverhurst Drive
3166 Cloverhurst Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1322 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Similar Pages
East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Point 3 BedroomsEast Point Accessible ApartmentsEast Point Apartments with Balcony
East Point Apartments with GarageEast Point Apartments with GymEast Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Point Apartments with ParkingEast Point Apartments with PoolEast Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA