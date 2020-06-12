/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
266 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Point, GA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Princeton Lakes
18 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Results within 1 mile of East Point
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Princeton Lakes
9 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1219 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hapeville
33 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1226 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1146 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Southwest Atlanta
1 Unit Available
1756 Devon Drive SW
1756 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
Wonderfully maintained and upgraded townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near highway 285, I-20, 75/85, Downtown & the Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools.
Results within 5 miles of East Point
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Summerhill
42 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1156 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
Sweet Auburn
38 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Grant Park
58 Units Available
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Oakland
42 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Grant Park
20 Units Available
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1070 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
English Avenue
30 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
96 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Peachtree Center
49 Units Available
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1377 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1151 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Villages at Carver
15 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1053 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Similar Pages
East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Point 3 BedroomsEast Point Accessible ApartmentsEast Point Apartments with Balcony
East Point Apartments with GarageEast Point Apartments with GymEast Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Point Apartments with ParkingEast Point Apartments with PoolEast Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA