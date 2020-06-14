/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
278 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Point, GA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Princeton Lakes
14 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 of 11
Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
Center Park
1 Unit Available
3196 Church St Apt 7
3196 Church St, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$755
615 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Located in East Point's Historic Center Park neighborhood this one bedroom apartment is conveniently located close to downtown East Point and College Park. East Point's MARTA station is less than one mile away.
Results within 1 mile of East Point
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Princeton Lakes
8 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
788 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Hapeville
36 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
775 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
College Park
2 Units Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
825 sqft
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Princeton Lakes
4 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Campbellton Road
150 Units Available
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ben Hill
7 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
750 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
2895 Lakeshore Dr
2895 Lakeshore Drive, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$575
2900 sqft
Roommate Property to Share (FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED) - Property Id: 79441 PROFESSIONALS ONLY-----share with ROOMMATES a furnished beautiful spacious home with a huge yard located near the Camp Creek shopping center and airport.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hapeville
1 Unit Available
600 College Street
600 College Street, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1024 sqft
Unique 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath loft in a 1920 historic school house converted in 2007. This building is the only structure on the historic registry for Hapeville and it takes you back in time with a modern twist.
Results within 5 miles of East Point
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Oakland
42 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
793 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Peachtree Center
46 Units Available
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
911 sqft
The Office is a community located in downtown Atlanta, GA. This development's one- and two-bedroom units feature 9-17' ceilings, exposed ducts and concrete, granite countertops, and custom kitchen islands in every unit.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Grant Park
16 Units Available
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
719 sqft
Vintage industrial styling in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. Units with quartz countertops, Bluetooth-distributed audio, designer plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Draft beer and coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
English Avenue
30 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
955 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Villages at Carver
16 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,036
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sweet Auburn
8 Units Available
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
762 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly living with fitness center, pool and cyber cafe. Close to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,186
945 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Summerhill
39 Units Available
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
$
Sweet Auburn
38 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
910 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Summerhill
27 Units Available
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
773 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
Similar Pages
East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Point 3 BedroomsEast Point Accessible ApartmentsEast Point Apartments with Balcony
East Point Apartments with GarageEast Point Apartments with GymEast Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Point Apartments with ParkingEast Point Apartments with PoolEast Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA