Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

121 Apartments for rent in East Point, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$807
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Princeton Lakes
16 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest
5315 Somerlane Trail Southwest, East Point, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
3816 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
1229 E. Forest Ave
1229 East Forrest Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
WOW!! GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW /AWESOME / MANY UPGRADES/ POPULAR JEFFERSON PARK LOCATION - GRANDPA'S BUNGELOW WITH ALL THE UPGRADES ALL THROUGHOUT AND IN THE SOUGHT AFTER JEFFERSON PARK AREA - AN ACTIVE AND VIBRANT INTOWN COMMUNITY.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4133 High Park Terrace
4133 High Park Terrace, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3BR, 2.5BA town home in Highwood Park - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA town home located in Highwood Park minutes away from the airport, downtown Atlanta, interstate 285, and Camp Creek Market Place.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2595 Delowe Drive
2595 Delowe Drive, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
740 sqft
Amazing Fully Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment with additional living room/office space that can be used as an additional bedroom plus dining room space with separate entrance in East Point.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Semmes Park
1 Unit Available
2537 Semmes St
2537 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow! Home features an open front porch, vintage fireplace, separate dining room, and original hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lakeside Preserves
1 Unit Available
3743 lake enclave
3743 Lake Enclave Way, East Point, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2743 sqft
Honey stop the car and look at this large spacious ranch home with a bonus room. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, private back yard with an amazing patio area. Kitchen is spacious with granite counter tops, island/bar area, and lots of cabinet space.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4123 Stone Trace Dr
4123 Stone Trace Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1485 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath all electric 2 story town house. Newly painted. New Flooring. All sleeping quarters on second floor with master suite and full hall bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of East Point
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1175 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
1 Unit Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Princeton Lakes
8 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hapeville
34 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ben Hill
7 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Southwest Atlanta
1 Unit Available
2286 Meadowlane Drive Southwest
2286 Meadowlane Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1296 sqft
*** Available Now*** Ready for new residents! Nice ranch home features 1,296 sq ft of living space including a sunny living/dining area, applianced kitchen, nice master with private bath, and 2 other bedrooms and a hall bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
College Park
1 Unit Available
2215 Palmour Court
2215 Palmour Court, College Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2180 sqft
Spectacular craftsman home with hardwood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms, grand entrance, formal living room and dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Office downstairs and one bedroom or use it as two bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Princeton Lakes
1 Unit Available
3203 Saville Street Sw
3203 Saville Street, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1602 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
3423 Parkview Drive
3423 Parkview Drive, College Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Historic College Park 3BR/3BA Ranch Close to Everything! - CHARMING 3/3 RANCH ON UNFINISHED BASEMENT, TERRIFIC LOCATION, CLOSE TO ATL AIRPORT, WOODWARD ACADEMY, MARTA TRAIN STATION! THIS HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED KITCHEN,

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2629 Bonnybrook Drive
2629 Bonnybrook Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
Must See This Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent! - The home sits in a quiet exclusive neighborhood on a corner lot! With three bedrooms two full baths, backyard equipped with a deck, large kitchen, dining room and an area for bar stools!
City Guide for East Point, GA

Looking for an East Point apartment? Well, you've landed in the perfect place for apartment hunting in this big, little city south of Atlanta. We'll guide you through the East Point rental market, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living in this up-and-coming city. Having trouble with Craigslist East Point? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Located less than 10 miles from Atlanta, and a painful 30-minute drive during rush hour, East Point is a beautifully underrated hometown to some 33,000+ residents who are actively restoring their once-blighted city. Thanks to new developments, such as the Camp Creek Marketplace, as well as a strong community vibe, East Point is becoming a more desirable place to live everyday. And, fortunately, the rental market is huge, with apartments as cheap as $400 and as expensive as a grand (plus) per month.

Amenities vary greatly from place to place. There are luxury complexes with long lists of features, such as 24-hour maintenance service, security, clubhouses, cyber cafes, garages, swimming pools, hot tubs, and fitness centers. And, at the other end of the spectrum, you can get a very inexpensive apartment with the bare minimum of amenities, such as a parking spot and maybe a patch of grass. In this city, you get what you pay for.

Pet-friendly apartments are available all over town, with some that even allow multiple pets. However, you will run into quite a few complexes that don't allow pets at all. Just be sure to check with the apartment owner’s pet policies before falling in love with a new place too soon.

As far as the transportation considerations go, East Point has a great public transportation system for a city of its size. MARTA has a nice stop in downtown with plenty of cops keeping an eye on things. There is also a decent amount of bus routes throughout the city. For those driving into Atlanta for work everyday, keep in mind that the average commuter takes more than 30 minutes to travel from East Point to Atlanta during rush hour.

That's about all you need to know, so get up and go find yourself a happening pad in East Point. Good luck and happy hunting out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Point, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

