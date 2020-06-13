/
accessible apartments
75 Accessible Apartments for rent in East Point, GA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Princeton Lakes
16 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of East Point
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Princeton Lakes
8 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hapeville
34 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Results within 5 miles of East Point
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakland
43 Units Available
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,260
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1171 sqft
Smoke-free homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community has bike storage, a 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse. Only four short minutes from Krog Street Market.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vine City
3 Units Available
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1150 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
Sweet Auburn
38 Units Available
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,173
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1262 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Grant Park
10 Units Available
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated May 23 at 05:29pm
Georgia State University
7 Units Available
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartments have vinyl flooring, high ceilings and granite counters. Head to the rooftop for a tennis match or to the sky deck for a cocktail party.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 28 at 12:50am
Hunter Hills
Contact for Availability
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$725
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Court in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of East Point
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Midtown
29 Units Available
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,858
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1125 sqft
Located in the center of town with incredible views of the city. Interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness club, club room, pet grooming and wellness center provided.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Home Park
52 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
21 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1350 sqft
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Piedmont Heights
22 Units Available
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,280
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1137 sqft
Convenient location in Atlanta by I-85 and Highway 400. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and W/D hookup. Luxury community has on-site laundry, pool, dog park and parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Colonial
35 Units Available
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1258 sqft
OUR LUXURY APARTMENTS HAVE QUALITY OPTIONS TO EXCEED EVERY EXPECTATION
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
Pine Hills
41 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,053
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midtown
18 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,408
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial Hill
63 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,425
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Downtown Atlanta Luxury High RiseGeneration is redefining what it means to live downtown. A destination, a sought after address and an expectation of quality living.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Knight Park - Howell Station
60 Units Available
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,420
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1169 sqft
Limited time promotion: Six Weeks Free on 13 month lease terms, apply now and must move-in by 5/31/2020. *Inquire for more details.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,244
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
