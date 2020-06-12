/
2 bedroom apartments
344 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Point, GA
5 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Princeton Lakes
18 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
1333 Womack Ave
1333 Womack Avenue, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
********BRAND NEW 2bd/1ba EASTPOINT BUNGALOW LISTING!!!****MOVE-IN READY!!!! TOTALLY RENOVATED!!!!**** - Newly renovated 2br/1ba Bungalow with a large living room, built in bookcase in the hallway, renovated bathroom and two bedrooms.
College Park
1 Unit Available
3228 Elm Street
3228 Elm Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
810 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
2295 Dorsey Avenue
2295 Dorsey Avenue, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Ivydale
1 Unit Available
2147 Ivydale St
2147 Ivydale Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1070 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in East Point! Refinished hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets and black appliances. Requirements; Credit of 600 plus. Income of 3 times the rent.
Results within 1 mile of East Point
4 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Southwest Atlanta
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$909
943 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Greenbriar! Choose from one of our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan options.Your home includes a fully equipped kitchen and a separate dining area to provide an at-home exquisite dining experience.
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Ben Hill
7 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Princeton Lakes
9 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1219 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Hapeville
33 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1226 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Campbellton Road
151 Units Available
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Princeton Lakes
5 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1146 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
College Park
1 Unit Available
4755 Yates Rd
4755 Yates Road, Fulton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Available 07/07/20 2 Bedrooms Apts Near Airport Available Now - Property Id: 98380 Available Immediately. No application fee for AirLine Employees or College Park Housing Participants. Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse apartments available.
College Park
1 Unit Available
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.
Campbellton Road
1 Unit Available
2060 Alison Ct Sw
2060 Alison Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$808
800 sqft
2 Bedroom, one Bath Garden style apartment. Living room/dining room/kitchen. Open floor plan. Shows well. Call agent.
Southwest Atlanta
1 Unit Available
1756 Devon Drive SW
1756 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
Wonderfully maintained and upgraded townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near highway 285, I-20, 75/85, Downtown & the Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools.
Results within 5 miles of East Point
8 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
English Avenue
30 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
