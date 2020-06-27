422 Perimeter Walk

Amenities
Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhome in gated community close to Perimeter Mall. Hardwood flrs, crown moldings, new paint, fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island, breakfast area, Oversized Master bedroom has trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities. Large secondary bedrooms. Lots of storage space, and 2 car garage. Walk to restaurants, shopping, and Marta. Requirements are: No evictions within the past 5 years and 2.5 times monthly rent as income. At least 600 CS.