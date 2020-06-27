422 Perimeter Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhome in gated community close to Perimeter Mall. Hardwood flrs, crown moldings, new paint, fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island, breakfast area, Oversized Master bedroom has trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities. Large secondary bedrooms. Lots of storage space, and 2 car garage. Walk to restaurants, shopping, and Marta. Requirements are: No evictions within the past 5 years and 2.5 times monthly rent as income. At least 600 CS.