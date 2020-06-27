All apartments in Dunwoody
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
422 Perimeter Walk
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

422 Perimeter Walk

422 Perimeter Walk · No Longer Available
Location

422 Perimeter Walk, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhome in gated community close to Perimeter Mall. Hardwood flrs, crown moldings, new paint, fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island, breakfast area, Oversized Master bedroom has trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bath has jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities. Large secondary bedrooms. Lots of storage space, and 2 car garage. Walk to restaurants, shopping, and Marta. Requirements are: No evictions within the past 5 years and 2.5 times monthly rent as income. At least 600 CS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Perimeter Walk have any available units?
422 Perimeter Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 422 Perimeter Walk have?
Some of 422 Perimeter Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Perimeter Walk currently offering any rent specials?
422 Perimeter Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Perimeter Walk pet-friendly?
No, 422 Perimeter Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 422 Perimeter Walk offer parking?
Yes, 422 Perimeter Walk offers parking.
Does 422 Perimeter Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Perimeter Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Perimeter Walk have a pool?
No, 422 Perimeter Walk does not have a pool.
Does 422 Perimeter Walk have accessible units?
No, 422 Perimeter Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Perimeter Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Perimeter Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Perimeter Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Perimeter Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
