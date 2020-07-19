2857 Fontainebleau Drive

Amenities
Large yard and corner lot in Dunwoody's Fountainebleau Forest. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite kitchen with breakfast room overlooks fireside family room and screened-in back porch. Master with walk-in shower upstairs. Rec room/bonus room downstairs with the 3rd full bath and two more rooms to make an optional in-law suite. Two car garage and gravel parking pad. Private fenced backyard with ample room for activity. Swim & Tennis Club is optional for tenant to join, $650 per year. A short walk to Seigakuin Atlanta International School and Congregation Beth Shalom.