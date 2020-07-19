All apartments in Dunwoody
2857 Fontainebleau Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2857 Fontainebleau Drive

2857 Fontainebleau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2857 Fontainebleau Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Large yard and corner lot in Dunwoody's Fountainebleau Forest. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite kitchen with breakfast room overlooks fireside family room and screened-in back porch. Master with walk-in shower upstairs. Rec room/bonus room downstairs with the 3rd full bath and two more rooms to make an optional in-law suite. Two car garage and gravel parking pad. Private fenced backyard with ample room for activity. Swim & Tennis Club is optional for tenant to join, $650 per year. A short walk to Seigakuin Atlanta International School and Congregation Beth Shalom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

