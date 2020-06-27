2414 Chestnut Landing

Amenities
Beautiful Master-on-the-Main in gated community - Property Id: 136461
Rare Master On Main in this great gated subdivision! His and Hers closets with double vanities in the master bath. Eat in kitchen, vaulted living room, Huge upper bonus room, ideal for 4th bedroom/home office. 3 Sides Brick with beautiful hardwood flooring on both levels. Newer windows and paint... Quiet deck with professional landscaping. Much more!!! What a location with EASY access to Peachtree Ind. 85 and 285!
