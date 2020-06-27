All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2414 Chestnut Landing

2414 Chestnut Landing · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Chestnut Landing, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Master-on-the-Main in gated community - Property Id: 136461

Rare Master On Main in this great gated subdivision! His and Hers closets with double vanities in the master bath. Eat in kitchen, vaulted living room, Huge upper bonus room, ideal for 4th bedroom/home office. 3 Sides Brick with beautiful hardwood flooring on both levels. Newer windows and paint... Quiet deck with professional landscaping. Much more!!! What a location with EASY access to Peachtree Ind. 85 and 285!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136461p
Property Id 136461

(RLNE5011531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Chestnut Landing have any available units?
2414 Chestnut Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2414 Chestnut Landing have?
Some of 2414 Chestnut Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Chestnut Landing currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Chestnut Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Chestnut Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Chestnut Landing is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Chestnut Landing offer parking?
No, 2414 Chestnut Landing does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Chestnut Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Chestnut Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Chestnut Landing have a pool?
No, 2414 Chestnut Landing does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Chestnut Landing have accessible units?
No, 2414 Chestnut Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Chestnut Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Chestnut Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Chestnut Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Chestnut Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
