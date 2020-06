Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Imagine living on a private culdesac steps away from Dunwoody Village & Perimeter. Ideal location with incredible accessibility. Excellent Feng Sui. Stunning, light filled Brick & Stone John Willis home. Perfect for multigenerational families with 2 masters - one on main & 2nd master up. Fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout (except one bedrooms upstairs). All bedrooms have ensuite baths. Vaulted gourmet kitchen with 2 large islands and tons of counter space & storage. Family room with coffered ceilings & built-ins overlooking large deck & private backyard. Incredible finished terrace level has bedroom and full bathroom + rec room + office + exercise rm + home theatre