Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
230 Brittany Ct
Last updated July 14 2019 at 11:18 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
230 Brittany Ct
230 Brittany Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
230 Brittany Ct, Duluth, GA 30096
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Gated Community with Pool. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths unit on the top floor. Stained Cabinets, all appliances including washer/dryer. Just refurbished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 Brittany Ct have any available units?
230 Brittany Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 230 Brittany Ct have?
Some of 230 Brittany Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 230 Brittany Ct currently offering any rent specials?
230 Brittany Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Brittany Ct pet-friendly?
No, 230 Brittany Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does 230 Brittany Ct offer parking?
No, 230 Brittany Ct does not offer parking.
Does 230 Brittany Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Brittany Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Brittany Ct have a pool?
Yes, 230 Brittany Ct has a pool.
Does 230 Brittany Ct have accessible units?
No, 230 Brittany Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Brittany Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Brittany Ct has units with dishwashers.
