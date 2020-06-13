Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

221 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Duluth, GA

Finding an apartment in Duluth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
55 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$957
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1458 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1043 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
26 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1599 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
53 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,250
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1034 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
15 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:03pm
33 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
18 Units Available
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1463 sqft
Beautiful apartments that offer balconies, patios and fireplaces. Pet friendly with a playground, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments are located in the Gwinnett School District with easy access to 23 and 317.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Berkeley Lake
19 Units Available
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1200 sqft
Charming apartments located in Atlanta's historic district. They feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy the gym and the tennis courts and then relax in the pool or the sauna.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1422 sqft
You'll never want to leave the resort-style pool, but if you do you're close to Satellite Boulevard for all your entertainment needs. Bathtub, hardwood floors and patio or balcony in an amenity-rich community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
85 Units Available
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1180 sqft
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1433 sqft
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3937 Bryn Mawr Ct
3937 Bryan Mawr Court, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
982 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fascinating two bed/one bath single family house located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a long, winding drive way in Duluth.
City Guide for Duluth, GA

One of Atlanta’s affordable suburbs, Duluth is community that boasts some of the highest quality apartments, townhouses, and rental homes you’ll find anywhere.

Having trouble with Craigslist Duluth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Whether you’re in the market for a luxury apartment in Duluth, Georgia, a cozy studio, or a spacious multi-bedroom rental, you’ll find options galore in our listings. Cheap apartments in Duluth can often be found for less than $600, while more lavish rentals typically go for a grand or more.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to be top-notch even in the more modestly priced rentals in Duluth and often include washer-dryer rooms, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, swimming pools, business centers, complimentary Wi-Fi, concierge service, and covered tenant parking.

Short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available as well, so whether you’re looking for a short-term crash pad or a permanent home, you’ll find plenty of viable options in Duluth.

Of course, you’ll need all the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences) to seal the deal for your new Duluth, Georgia apartment. Also, when calculating your leasing budget, be sure to set aside an extra chunk of change for A/C costs; especially in the spring and summer months, tenants often end up spending an extra $75 or more to keep their rentals nice and cool.

Many of the more modern and spacious apartments for rent are situated on the north side of town in the Warsaw area, while other popular areas include the rejuvenated downtown district and the Pittman neighborhood. Don’t take our word for it, though: Come see with your own eyes which neighborhood in Duluth, Georgia is the best fit for you before considering an apartment there.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you the perfect Duluth, Georgia apartment for rent! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Duluth, GA

Finding an apartment in Duluth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

